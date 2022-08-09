English
    MOTHERSON Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,614.71 crore, up 9.02% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Samvardhana Motherson International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17,614.71 crore in June 2022 up 9.02% from Rs. 16,157.35 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.22 crore in June 2022 down 51.24% from Rs. 289.63 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,174.66 crore in June 2022 down 14.55% from Rs. 1,374.75 crore in June 2021.

    MOTHERSON EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.92 in June 2021.

    MOTHERSON shares closed at 130.45 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.69% returns over the last 6 months and -43.50% over the last 12 months.

    Samvardhana Motherson International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17,453.6316,911.1216,157.35
    Other Operating Income161.08273.71--
    Total Income From Operations17,614.7117,184.8316,157.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10,383.599,845.899,470.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods96.1996.9014.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-124.8089.99-288.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4,272.514,059.153,965.19
    Depreciation732.38736.18751.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,910.401,882.131,775.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax344.44474.59468.71
    Other Income97.84141.24154.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax442.28615.83623.49
    Interest169.39161.15120.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax272.89454.68502.73
    Exceptional Items---47.56-0.49
    P/L Before Tax272.89407.12502.24
    Tax92.75265.93154.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities180.14141.19347.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----78.83
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period180.14141.19426.32
    Minority Interest-40.33-8.42-156.85
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.41-11.1520.16
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates141.22121.62289.63
    Equity Share Capital451.76451.76315.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.270.92
    Diluted EPS0.310.270.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.270.92
    Diluted EPS0.310.270.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2022 11:33 am
