    MOTHERSON Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20,226.22 crore, up 25.49% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Samvardhana Motherson International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20,226.22 crore in December 2022 up 25.49% from Rs. 16,117.51 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 453.92 crore in December 2022 up 85.21% from Rs. 245.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,697.41 crore in December 2022 up 41.55% from Rs. 1,199.18 crore in December 2021.

    Samvardhana Motherson International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20,226.2218,085.0415,933.39
    Other Operating Income--175.74184.12
    Total Income From Operations20,226.2218,260.7816,117.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11,542.1610,712.659,333.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods126.91113.5341.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-136.30-108.9044.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4,596.614,100.233,845.70
    Depreciation815.05748.72733.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,521.532,040.181,775.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax760.26654.37343.09
    Other Income122.1094.04122.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax882.36748.41465.75
    Interest149.40183.71129.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax732.96564.70336.39
    Exceptional Items-0.99-98.38--
    P/L Before Tax731.97466.32336.39
    Tax217.18171.38100.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities514.79294.94235.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----151.89
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period514.79294.94387.30
    Minority Interest-46.81-41.77-132.76
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-14.06-6.74-9.46
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates453.92246.43245.08
    Equity Share Capital677.64451.78315.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.670.360.78
    Diluted EPS0.670.360.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.670.650.78
    Diluted EPS0.670.360.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
