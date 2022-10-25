 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moschip Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.25 crore, up 45.2% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 11:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Moschip Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 43.25 crore in September 2022 up 45.2% from Rs. 29.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2022 down 33.87% from Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.48 crore in September 2022 up 23.66% from Rs. 5.24 crore in September 2021.

Moschip Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

Moschip Tech shares closed at 69.95 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.87% returns over the last 6 months and 60.25% over the last 12 months.

Moschip Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 43.25 35.29 29.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 43.25 35.29 29.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.55 0.08 0.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.98 25.20 22.50
Depreciation 3.25 2.43 1.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.17 4.66 2.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.31 2.93 3.35
Other Income 2.92 0.81 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.23 3.74 3.49
Interest 2.35 2.02 2.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.88 1.72 1.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.88 1.72 1.33
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.88 1.72 1.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.88 1.72 1.33
Equity Share Capital 32.13 31.98 31.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 48.39 45.63 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 0.11 0.08
Diluted EPS 0.05 0.10 0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 0.11 0.08
Diluted EPS 0.05 0.10 0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 11:00 pm
