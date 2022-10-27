Moschip Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.25 crore, up 45.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.25 crore in September 2022 up 45.2% from Rs. 29.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2022 down 33.87% from Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.48 crore in September 2022 up 23.66% from Rs. 5.24 crore in September 2021.

Moschip Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

Moschip Tech shares closed at 67.50 on October 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.06% returns over the last 6 months and 54.64% over the last 12 months.