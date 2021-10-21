Moschip Tech Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.79 crore, up 58.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.79 crore in September 2021 up 58.8% from Rs. 18.76 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2021 up 179.55% from Rs. 1.67 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.24 crore in September 2021 up 229.56% from Rs. 1.59 crore in September 2020.

Moschip Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2020.

Moschip Tech shares closed at 46.05 on October 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 21.99% returns over the last 6 months and 290.25% over the last 12 months.