Moschip Tech Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.76 crore, up 163.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.76 crore in September 2020 up 163.42% from Rs. 7.12 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.67 crore in September 2020 up 74.51% from Rs. 6.55 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in September 2020 up 137.95% from Rs. 4.19 crore in September 2019.

Moschip Tech shares closed at 12.34 on October 15, 2020 (BSE) and has given 65.19% returns over the last 6 months and -5.80% over the last 12 months.