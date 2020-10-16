Moschip Tech Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.76 crore, up 163.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Moschip Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.76 crore in September 2020 up 163.42% from Rs. 7.12 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.67 crore in September 2020 up 74.51% from Rs. 6.55 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in September 2020 up 137.95% from Rs. 4.19 crore in September 2019.
Moschip Tech shares closed at 12.34 on October 15, 2020 (BSE) and has given 65.19% returns over the last 6 months and -5.80% over the last 12 months.
|Moschip Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.76
|18.12
|7.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.76
|18.12
|7.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.21
|0.02
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.62
|12.86
|9.62
|Depreciation
|1.20
|1.15
|1.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.92
|3.07
|2.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.18
|1.04
|-5.88
|Other Income
|1.57
|0.73
|0.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.39
|1.77
|-5.34
|Interest
|2.06
|2.18
|1.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.67
|-0.41
|-6.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.67
|-0.41
|-6.55
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.67
|-0.41
|-6.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.67
|-0.41
|-6.55
|Equity Share Capital
|31.56
|31.56
|30.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.03
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.03
|-0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.03
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.03
|-0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 16, 2020 10:00 am