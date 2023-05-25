English
    Moschip Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.34 crore, up 48.39% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Moschip Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 45.34 crore in March 2023 up 48.39% from Rs. 30.55 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2023 down 30.58% from Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.86 crore in March 2023 down 8.44% from Rs. 6.40 crore in March 2022.

    Moschip Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2022.

    Moschip Tech shares closed at 62.36 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.75% returns over the last 6 months and 11.56% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.3447.3330.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.3447.3330.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.270.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.8736.1022.64
    Depreciation2.963.002.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.825.641.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.682.324.00
    Other Income0.220.510.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.902.824.15
    Interest1.431.622.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.471.202.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.471.202.12
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.471.202.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.471.202.12
    Equity Share Capital33.2733.1931.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves86.828,240.41--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.080.13
    Diluted EPS0.080.070.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.080.13
    Diluted EPS0.080.070.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

