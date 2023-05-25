Moschip Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.34 crore, up 48.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.34 crore in March 2023 up 48.39% from Rs. 30.55 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2023 down 30.58% from Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.86 crore in March 2023 down 8.44% from Rs. 6.40 crore in March 2022.

Moschip Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2022.

Moschip Tech shares closed at 62.36 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.75% returns over the last 6 months and 11.56% over the last 12 months.