Moschip Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.55 crore, up 24.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.55 crore in March 2022 up 24.56% from Rs. 24.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2022 up 867.75% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.40 crore in March 2022 up 84.44% from Rs. 3.47 crore in March 2021.

Moschip Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

Moschip Tech shares closed at 62.60 on April 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 41.63% returns over the last 6 months and 113.29% over the last 12 months.