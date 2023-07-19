English
    Moschip Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.09 crore, up 33.44% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Moschip Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.09 crore in June 2023 up 33.44% from Rs. 35.29 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2023 up 25.7% from Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.47 crore in June 2023 up 4.86% from Rs. 6.17 crore in June 2022.

    Moschip Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2022.

    Moschip Tech shares closed at 98.75 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 43.43% returns over the last 6 months and 81.69% over the last 12 months.

    Moschip Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.0945.3435.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.0945.3435.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.7734.8725.20
    Depreciation2.852.962.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.564.824.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.922.682.93
    Other Income1.700.220.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.622.903.74
    Interest1.461.432.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.161.471.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.161.471.72
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.161.471.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.161.471.72
    Equity Share Capital35.6033.2731.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves165.1886.8245.63
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.130.090.11
    Diluted EPS0.120.080.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.130.090.11
    Diluted EPS0.120.080.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Moschip Tech #Moschip Technologies
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:11 am

