Moschip Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.29 crore, up 28.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.29 crore in June 2022 up 28.38% from Rs. 27.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2022 up 183.16% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.17 crore in June 2022 up 41.19% from Rs. 4.37 crore in June 2021.

Moschip Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2021.

Moschip Tech shares closed at 54.35 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.94% returns over the last 6 months and 8.59% over the last 12 months.