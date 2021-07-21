Moschip Tech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.49 crore, up 51.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.49 crore in June 2021 up 51.67% from Rs. 18.12 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021 up 248.51% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.37 crore in June 2021 up 49.66% from Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2020.

Moschip Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

Moschip Tech shares closed at 43.70 on July 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 178.34% returns over the last 6 months and 216.67% over the last 12 months.