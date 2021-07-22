Moschip Tech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.49 crore, up 51.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.49 crore in June 2021 up 51.67% from Rs. 18.12 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021 up 248.51% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.37 crore in June 2021 up 49.66% from Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2020.

Moschip Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

Moschip Tech shares closed at 45.85 on July 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 192.04% returns over the last 6 months and 232.25% over the last 12 months.