Moschip Tech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.68 crore, up 35.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.68 crore in December 2020 up 35.72% from Rs. 16.71 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 100.45% from Rs. 3.48 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.14 crore in December 2020 up 420.41% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2019.

Moschip Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2019.

Moschip Tech shares closed at 15.00 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 18.58% returns over the last 6 months and 48.08% over the last 12 months.