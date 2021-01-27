MARKET NEWS

Moschip Tech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.68 crore, up 35.72% Y-o-Y

January 27, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Moschip Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.68 crore in December 2020 up 35.72% from Rs. 16.71 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 100.45% from Rs. 3.48 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.14 crore in December 2020 up 420.41% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2019.

Moschip Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2019.

Moschip Tech shares closed at 15.00 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 18.58% returns over the last 6 months and 48.08% over the last 12 months.

Moschip Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations22.6818.7616.71
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations22.6818.7616.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.320.210.59
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost16.1715.6214.96
Depreciation1.081.201.21
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.932.922.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.18-1.18-2.97
Other Income0.891.570.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.060.39-2.19
Interest2.052.061.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.02-1.67-3.48
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.02-1.67-3.48
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.02-1.67-3.48
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.02-1.67-3.48
Equity Share Capital31.5631.5631.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.00-0.10-0.22
Diluted EPS---0.10-0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.00-0.10-0.22
Diluted EPS---0.10-0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Moschip Tech #Moschip Technologies #Results
first published: Jan 27, 2021 09:33 am

