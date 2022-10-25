Moschip Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.15 crore, up 29.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.15 crore in September 2022 up 29.29% from Rs. 38.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in September 2022 down 22.6% from Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.49 crore in September 2022 up 21.81% from Rs. 6.97 crore in September 2021.

Moschip Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2021.

Moschip Tech shares closed at 69.95 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.87% returns over the last 6 months and 60.25% over the last 12 months.