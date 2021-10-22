Moschip Tech Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 38.02 crore, up 59.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.02 crore in September 2021 up 59.55% from Rs. 23.83 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2021 up 146.72% from Rs. 3.43 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.97 crore in September 2021 up 583.33% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2020.

Moschip Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in September 2020.

Moschip Tech shares closed at 46.05 on October 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 28.27% returns over the last 6 months and 284.39% over the last 12 months.