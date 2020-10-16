Moschip Tech Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.83 crore, down 2.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.83 crore in September 2020 down 2.03% from Rs. 24.32 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.43 crore in September 2020 up 65.07% from Rs. 9.83 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2020 up 115.72% from Rs. 6.49 crore in September 2019.

Moschip Tech shares closed at 12.34 on October 15, 2020 (BSE) and has given 65.19% returns over the last 6 months and -5.80% over the last 12 months.