Moschip Tech Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.83 crore, down 2.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Moschip Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.83 crore in September 2020 down 2.03% from Rs. 24.32 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.43 crore in September 2020 up 65.07% from Rs. 9.83 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2020 up 115.72% from Rs. 6.49 crore in September 2019.
Moschip Tech shares closed at 12.34 on October 15, 2020 (BSE) and has given 65.19% returns over the last 6 months and -5.80% over the last 12 months.
|Moschip Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.83
|23.79
|24.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.83
|23.79
|24.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.64
|0.98
|3.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.27
|15.98
|21.26
|Depreciation
|2.33
|2.27
|2.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.30
|5.67
|5.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.72
|-1.12
|-8.97
|Other Income
|1.41
|0.22
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.31
|-0.90
|-8.78
|Interest
|2.11
|2.25
|1.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.43
|-3.15
|-10.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.43
|-3.15
|-10.04
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|-0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.43
|-3.15
|-9.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.43
|-3.15
|-9.83
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.43
|-3.15
|-9.83
|Equity Share Capital
|31.56
|31.56
|30.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.20
|-0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|-0.20
|-0.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.20
|-0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|-0.20
|-0.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 16, 2020 10:00 am