    Moschip Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.83 crore, up 43.9% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Moschip Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 53.83 crore in March 2023 up 43.9% from Rs. 37.41 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2023 up 50.42% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.61 crore in March 2023 up 20.79% from Rs. 6.30 crore in March 2022.
    Moschip Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2022.Moschip Tech shares closed at 62.36 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.75% returns over the last 6 months and 11.56% over the last 12 months.
    Moschip Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations53.8353.7037.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations53.8353.7037.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.270.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.7239.5727.28
    Depreciation4.574.573.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.676.333.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.882.962.95
    Other Income0.160.620.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.043.583.11
    Interest1.521.712.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.521.861.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.521.861.01
    Tax0.000.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.521.861.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.521.861.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.521.861.01
    Equity Share Capital33.2733.1931.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves79.8075.35--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.110.06
    Diluted EPS0.090.100.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.110.06
    Diluted EPS0.090.100.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Moschip Tech #Moschip Technologies #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 02:15 pm