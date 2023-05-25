Moschip Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.83 crore, up 43.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Moschip Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 53.83 crore in March 2023 up 43.9% from Rs. 37.41 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2023 up 50.42% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.61 crore in March 2023 up 20.79% from Rs. 6.30 crore in March 2022.
Moschip Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2022.
|Moschip Tech shares closed at 62.36 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.75% returns over the last 6 months and 11.56% over the last 12 months.
|Moschip Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|53.83
|53.70
|37.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|53.83
|53.70
|37.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.27
|0.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|39.72
|39.57
|27.28
|Depreciation
|4.57
|4.57
|3.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.67
|6.33
|3.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.88
|2.96
|2.95
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.62
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.04
|3.58
|3.11
|Interest
|1.52
|1.71
|2.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.52
|1.86
|1.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.52
|1.86
|1.01
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.52
|1.86
|1.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.52
|1.86
|1.01
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.52
|1.86
|1.01
|Equity Share Capital
|33.27
|33.19
|31.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|79.80
|75.35
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|0.11
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|0.09
|0.10
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|0.11
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|0.09
|0.10
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited