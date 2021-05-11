Moschip Tech Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.17 crore, up 27.98% Y-o-Y
May 11, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Moschip Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.17 crore in March 2021 up 27.98% from Rs. 23.57 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2021 up 95.18% from Rs. 23.61 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.44 crore in March 2021 up 205.2% from Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2020.
Moschip Tech shares closed at 31.95 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 196.93% returns over the last 6 months and 296.89% over the last 12 months.
|Moschip Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.17
|27.40
|23.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.17
|27.40
|23.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.30
|0.83
|0.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.17
|18.87
|21.42
|Depreciation
|2.42
|2.16
|2.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.42
|5.25
|5.09
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.86
|0.30
|-5.92
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.38
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.02
|0.67
|-5.80
|Interest
|2.10
|2.11
|2.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.08
|-1.43
|-8.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-16.14
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.08
|-1.43
|-24.43
|Tax
|0.05
|0.00
|-0.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.14
|-1.44
|-23.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.14
|-1.44
|-23.61
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.14
|-1.44
|-23.61
|Equity Share Capital
|31.56
|31.56
|31.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|30.72
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.09
|-1.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.09
|-1.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.09
|-1.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.09
|-1.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited