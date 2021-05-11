Moschip Tech Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.17 crore, up 27.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.17 crore in March 2021 up 27.98% from Rs. 23.57 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2021 up 95.18% from Rs. 23.61 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.44 crore in March 2021 up 205.2% from Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2020.

Moschip Tech shares closed at 31.95 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 196.93% returns over the last 6 months and 296.89% over the last 12 months.