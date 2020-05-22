Moschip Tech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.57 crore, down 0.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.57 crore in March 2020 down 0.01% from Rs. 23.58 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.61 crore in March 2020 down 108.83% from Rs. 11.31 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2020 down 20.22% from Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2019.

Moschip Tech shares closed at 8.25 on May 21, 2020 (BSE) and has given -23.33% returns over the last 6 months and -57.91% over the last 12 months.