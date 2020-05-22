Moschip Tech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.57 crore, down 0.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Moschip Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.57 crore in March 2020 down 0.01% from Rs. 23.58 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.61 crore in March 2020 down 108.83% from Rs. 11.31 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2020 down 20.22% from Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2019.
Moschip Tech shares closed at 8.25 on May 21, 2020 (BSE) and has given -23.33% returns over the last 6 months and -57.91% over the last 12 months.
|Moschip Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.57
|20.64
|23.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.57
|20.64
|23.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.46
|0.78
|3.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.42
|18.74
|16.21
|Depreciation
|2.53
|2.30
|4.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.09
|5.86
|6.75
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.92
|-7.04
|-7.31
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.37
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.80
|-6.67
|-6.97
|Interest
|2.50
|1.35
|1.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.30
|-8.02
|-8.22
|Exceptional Items
|-16.14
|--
|-1.51
|P/L Before Tax
|-24.43
|-8.02
|-9.73
|Tax
|-0.82
|0.69
|1.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.61
|-8.71
|-11.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-23.61
|-8.71
|-11.31
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-23.61
|-8.71
|-11.31
|Equity Share Capital
|31.56
|31.55
|30.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|30.72
|--
|72.20
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.50
|-0.55
|-0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-1.47
|-0.54
|-0.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.50
|-0.55
|-0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-1.47
|-0.54
|-0.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on May 22, 2020 02:45 pm