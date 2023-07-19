Moschip Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.01 crore, up 36.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.01 crore in June 2023 up 36.8% from Rs. 41.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2023 up 106.27% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.39 crore in June 2023 up 33.38% from Rs. 7.04 crore in June 2022.

Moschip Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

Moschip Tech shares closed at 98.75 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 43.43% returns over the last 6 months and 81.69% over the last 12 months.