Moschip Tech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.67 crore, up 22.84% Y-o-Y

Jul 15, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Moschip Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 41.67 crore in June 2022 up 22.84% from Rs. 33.92 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022 down 9.81% from Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.04 crore in June 2022 up 1.44% from Rs. 6.94 crore in June 2021.

Moschip Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2021.

Moschip Tech shares closed at 54.35 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.94% returns over the last 6 months and 8.59% over the last 12 months.

Moschip Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 41.67 37.41 33.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 41.67 37.41 33.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.08 0.46 0.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.14 27.28 21.07
Depreciation 3.45 3.19 3.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.36 3.53 7.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.64 2.95 1.92
Other Income 0.95 0.16 1.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.59 3.11 3.91
Interest 2.04 2.10 2.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.55 1.01 1.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.55 1.01 1.72
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.55 1.01 1.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.55 1.01 1.72
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.55 1.01 1.72
Equity Share Capital 31.98 31.97 31.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 37.42 -- 23.44
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 0.06 0.11
Diluted EPS 0.09 0.06 0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 0.06 0.11
Diluted EPS 0.09 0.06 0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 15, 2022 09:00 am
