Moschip Tech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.67 crore, up 22.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.67 crore in June 2022 up 22.84% from Rs. 33.92 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022 down 9.81% from Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.04 crore in June 2022 up 1.44% from Rs. 6.94 crore in June 2021.

Moschip Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2021.

Moschip Tech shares closed at 54.35 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.94% returns over the last 6 months and 8.59% over the last 12 months.