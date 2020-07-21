Moschip Tech Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.79 crore, down 22.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Moschip Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.79 crore in June 2020 down 22.73% from Rs. 30.79 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2020 up 18.58% from Rs. 3.86 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2020 up 418.6% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2019.
Moschip Tech shares closed at 13.80 on July 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given 25.45% returns over the last 6 months and -12.93% over the last 12 months.
|Moschip Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.79
|23.57
|30.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.79
|23.57
|30.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.98
|0.46
|7.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.98
|21.42
|16.66
|Depreciation
|2.27
|2.53
|2.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.67
|5.09
|6.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.12
|-5.92
|-2.97
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.12
|0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.90
|-5.80
|-2.69
|Interest
|2.25
|2.50
|1.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.15
|-8.30
|-3.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-16.14
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.15
|-24.43
|-3.96
|Tax
|--
|-0.82
|-0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.15
|-23.61
|-3.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.15
|-23.61
|-3.86
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.15
|-23.61
|-3.86
|Equity Share Capital
|31.56
|31.56
|30.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|30.72
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|-1.50
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|-1.47
|-0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|-1.50
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|-1.47
|-0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 10:25 am