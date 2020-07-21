Moschip Tech Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.79 crore, down 22.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.79 crore in June 2020 down 22.73% from Rs. 30.79 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2020 up 18.58% from Rs. 3.86 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2020 up 418.6% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2019.

Moschip Tech shares closed at 13.80 on July 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given 25.45% returns over the last 6 months and -12.93% over the last 12 months.