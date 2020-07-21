App
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 10:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moschip Tech Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.79 crore, down 22.73% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Moschip Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.79 crore in June 2020 down 22.73% from Rs. 30.79 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2020 up 18.58% from Rs. 3.86 crore in June 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2020 up 418.6% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2019.

Moschip Tech shares closed at 13.80 on July 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given 25.45% returns over the last 6 months and -12.93% over the last 12 months.

Moschip Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations23.7923.5730.79
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations23.7923.5730.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.980.467.84
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost15.9821.4216.66
Depreciation2.272.532.26
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.675.096.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.12-5.92-2.97
Other Income0.220.120.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.90-5.80-2.69
Interest2.252.501.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.15-8.30-3.96
Exceptional Items---16.14--
P/L Before Tax-3.15-24.43-3.96
Tax---0.82-0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.15-23.61-3.86
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.15-23.61-3.86
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.15-23.61-3.86
Equity Share Capital31.5631.5630.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--30.72--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.20-1.50-0.26
Diluted EPS-0.20-1.47-0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.20-1.50-0.26
Diluted EPS-0.20-1.47-0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 21, 2020 10:25 am

tags #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Moschip Tech #Moschip Technologies #Results

