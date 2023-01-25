 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Moschip Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.70 crore, up 40.23% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Moschip Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 53.70 crore in December 2022 up 40.23% from Rs. 38.29 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2022 down 12.07% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2022 up 8.81% from Rs. 7.49 crore in December 2021.
Moschip Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2021. Moschip Tech shares closed at 67.30 on January 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.92% returns over the last 6 months and -18.67% over the last 12 months.
Moschip Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations53.7049.1538.29
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations53.7049.1538.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.270.550.08
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost39.5738.8127.14
Depreciation4.574.743.26
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.334.534.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.960.522.94
Other Income0.623.241.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.583.754.23
Interest1.712.452.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.861.302.12
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.861.302.12
Tax0.000.06--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.861.242.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.861.242.12
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.861.242.12
Equity Share Capital33.1932.1331.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves75.3540.63--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.110.080.13
Diluted EPS0.100.070.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.110.080.13
Diluted EPS0.100.070.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Moschip Tech #Moschip Technologies #Results
first published: Jan 25, 2023 11:00 pm