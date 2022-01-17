Moschip Tech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 38.29 crore, up 39.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.29 crore in December 2021 up 39.73% from Rs. 27.40 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2021 up 247.48% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.49 crore in December 2021 up 164.66% from Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2020.

Moschip Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2020.

Moschip Tech shares closed at 81.05 on January 14, 2022 (BSE)