Moschip Tech Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 27.40 crore, up 32.79% Y-o-Y
January 27, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Moschip Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.40 crore in December 2020 up 32.79% from Rs. 20.64 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2020 up 83.53% from Rs. 8.71 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2020 up 164.76% from Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2019.
Moschip Tech shares closed at 15.00 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 18.58% returns over the last 6 months and 48.08% over the last 12 months.
|Moschip Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.40
|23.83
|20.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.40
|23.83
|20.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.83
|0.64
|0.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.87
|18.27
|18.74
|Depreciation
|2.16
|2.33
|2.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.25
|5.30
|5.86
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.30
|-2.72
|-7.04
|Other Income
|0.38
|1.41
|0.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.67
|-1.31
|-6.67
|Interest
|2.11
|2.11
|1.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.43
|-3.43
|-8.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.43
|-3.43
|-8.02
|Tax
|0.00
|0.01
|0.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.44
|-3.43
|-8.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.44
|-3.43
|-8.71
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.44
|-3.43
|-8.71
|Equity Share Capital
|31.56
|31.56
|31.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.22
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.20
|-0.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.22
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.20
|-0.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited