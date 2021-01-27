Moschip Tech Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 27.40 crore, up 32.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.40 crore in December 2020 up 32.79% from Rs. 20.64 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2020 up 83.53% from Rs. 8.71 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2020 up 164.76% from Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2019.

Moschip Tech shares closed at 15.00 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 18.58% returns over the last 6 months and 48.08% over the last 12 months.