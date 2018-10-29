Moschip Semi Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.15 crore, down 41.98% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Moschip Semiconductor Technology are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.15 crore in September 2018 down 41.98% from Rs. 10.61 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.31 crore in September 2018 down 198.5% from Rs. 1.78 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.01 crore in September 2018 down 937.93% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2017.
Moschip Semi shares closed at 22.20 on October 26, 2018 (BSE) and has given -31.69% returns over the last 6 months and -47.89% over the last 12 months.
|
|Moschip Semiconductor Technology
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.15
|9.88
|10.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.15
|9.88
|10.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.68
|2.63
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|-0.50
|4.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.15
|6.00
|5.46
|Depreciation
|1.20
|1.13
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.74
|2.66
|1.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.63
|-2.02
|-0.74
|Other Income
|0.42
|0.37
|0.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.21
|-1.66
|-0.34
|Interest
|1.10
|1.09
|1.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.31
|-2.75
|-1.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.31
|-2.75
|-1.78
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.31
|-2.75
|-1.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.31
|-2.75
|-1.78
|Equity Share Capital
|27.61
|27.53
|25.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-0.20
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-0.20
|-0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-0.20
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-0.20
|-0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited