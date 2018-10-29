Moschip Semi Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.15 crore, down 41.98% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 6.15 crore in September 2018 down 41.98% from Rs. 10.61 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.31 crore in September 2018 down 198.5% from Rs. 1.78 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.01 crore in September 2018 down 937.93% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2017.

Moschip Semi shares closed at 22.20 on October 26, 2018 (BSE) and has given -31.69% returns over the last 6 months and -47.89% over the last 12 months.