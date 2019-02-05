Moschip Semi Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.51 crore, down 8.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.51 crore in December 2018 down 8.36% from Rs. 14.74 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.26 crore in December 2018 down 134.4% from Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.33 crore in December 2018 down 379.55% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2017.

Moschip Semi shares closed at 20.55 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given -30.92% returns over the last 6 months and -43.23% over the last 12 months.