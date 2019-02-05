Moschip Semi Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.51 crore, down 8.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Moschip Semiconductor Technology are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.51 crore in December 2018 down 8.36% from Rs. 14.74 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.26 crore in December 2018 down 134.4% from Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.33 crore in December 2018 down 379.55% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2017.
Moschip Semi shares closed at 20.55 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given -30.92% returns over the last 6 months and -43.23% over the last 12 months.
|
|Moschip Semiconductor Technology
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.51
|7.33
|14.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.51
|7.33
|14.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.10
|1.05
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.40
|0.02
|4.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.39
|8.10
|7.79
|Depreciation
|1.65
|1.11
|0.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.98
|2.65
|3.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.02
|-5.59
|-2.27
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.08
|-0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.98
|-5.51
|-2.28
|Interest
|1.28
|1.55
|1.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.26
|-7.06
|-3.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.26
|-7.06
|-3.95
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.26
|-7.06
|-3.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.26
|-7.06
|-3.95
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.26
|-7.06
|-3.95
|Equity Share Capital
|29.45
|27.61
|25.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.66
|-0.51
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.66
|-0.51
|-0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.66
|-0.51
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.66
|-0.51
|-0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited