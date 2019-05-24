Moryo Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.21 crore, up 85.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.21 crore in March 2019 up 85.81% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2019 down 39.34% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2019 down 36.45% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2018.

Moryo EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2018.

Moryo shares closed at 112.50 on April 01, 2019 (BSE)