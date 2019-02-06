Moryo Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 13.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in December 2018 down 13.8% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018 down 12.37% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2018 down 5.56% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2017.

Moryo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.81 in December 2017.

Moryo shares closed at 124.20 on February 01, 2019 (BSE)