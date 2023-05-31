Morganite India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.98 crore, down 16.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.98 crore in March 2023 down 16.38% from Rs. 40.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2023 down 85.03% from Rs. 13.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2023 down 66.46% from Rs. 16.07 crore in March 2022.

Morganite India EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 23.64 in March 2022.

Morganite India shares closed at 1,057.45 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.77% returns over the last 6 months and 8.88% over the last 12 months.