    Morganite India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.98 crore, down 16.38% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Morganite Crucible (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33.98 crore in March 2023 down 16.38% from Rs. 40.63 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2023 down 85.03% from Rs. 13.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2023 down 66.46% from Rs. 16.07 crore in March 2022.

    Morganite India EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 23.64 in March 2022.

    Morganite India shares closed at 1,057.45 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.77% returns over the last 6 months and 8.88% over the last 12 months.

    Morganite Crucible (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations33.9841.4940.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations33.9841.4940.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.0115.4618.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.01----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.744.39-0.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.384.244.85
    Depreciation2.032.021.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.569.3312.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.726.042.91
    Other Income1.631.8211.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.367.8614.23
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.367.8614.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.367.8614.23
    Tax1.371.960.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.985.9013.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.985.9013.24
    Equity Share Capital2.802.802.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.5510.5323.64
    Diluted EPS3.5510.5323.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.5510.5323.64
    Diluted EPS3.5510.5323.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 11:44 am