Morganite India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.63 crore, up 17.32% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Morganite Crucible (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 40.63 crore in March 2022 up 17.32% from Rs. 34.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.24 crore in March 2022 up 260.37% from Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.07 crore in March 2022 up 247.84% from Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2021.

Morganite India EPS has increased to Rs. 23.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.56 in March 2021.

Morganite India shares closed at 968.00 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.69% returns over the last 6 months and 13.30% over the last 12 months.

Morganite Crucible (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 40.63 41.36 34.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 40.63 41.36 34.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 18.21 16.90 10.57
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.67 1.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.12 -0.73 -0.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.85 4.52 4.03
Depreciation 1.84 2.09 1.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.95 10.13 13.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.91 7.78 3.23
Other Income 11.32 16.25 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.23 24.02 3.23
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.23 24.02 3.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.23 24.02 3.23
Tax 0.99 5.86 -0.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.24 18.17 3.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.24 18.17 3.67
Equity Share Capital 2.80 2.80 2.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.64 32.44 6.56
Diluted EPS 23.64 32.44 6.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.64 32.44 6.56
Diluted EPS 23.64 32.44 6.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 12:00 pm
