Morganite India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.63 crore, up 17.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.63 crore in March 2022 up 17.32% from Rs. 34.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.24 crore in March 2022 up 260.37% from Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.07 crore in March 2022 up 247.84% from Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2021.

Morganite India EPS has increased to Rs. 23.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.56 in March 2021.

Morganite India shares closed at 968.00 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.69% returns over the last 6 months and 13.30% over the last 12 months.