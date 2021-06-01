Morganite India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.64 crore, up 13.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.64 crore in March 2021 up 13.47% from Rs. 30.52 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2021 down 13.77% from Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2021 down 41.22% from Rs. 7.86 crore in March 2020.

Morganite India EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.56 in March 2021 from Rs. 15.21 in March 2020.

Morganite India shares closed at 816.65 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given -0.24% returns over the last 6 months and 6.94% over the last 12 months.