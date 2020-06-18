Morganite India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.52 crore, up 13.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.52 crore in March 2020 up 13.02% from Rs. 27.01 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2020 up 72.13% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.86 crore in March 2020 up 67.95% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2019.

Morganite India EPS has increased to Rs. 15.21 in March 2020 from Rs. 8.83 in March 2019.

Morganite India shares closed at 1,637.70 on June 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 7.46% returns over the last 6 months and 24.85% over the last 12 months.