Morganite India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 27.01 crore, down 2.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.01 crore in March 2019 down 2.06% from Rs. 27.58 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2019 down 48.79% from Rs. 4.83 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2019 down 44.55% from Rs. 8.44 crore in March 2018.

Morganite India EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.83 in March 2019 from Rs. 17.26 in March 2018.

Morganite India shares closed at 1,464.30 on May 20, 2019 (BSE) and has given -3.44% returns over the last 6 months and 7.40% over the last 12 months.