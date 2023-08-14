English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Morganite India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.69 crore, up 6% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Morganite Crucible (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.69 crore in June 2023 up 6% from Rs. 40.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.80 crore in June 2023 up 80.27% from Rs. 4.33 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.65 crore in June 2023 up 64.93% from Rs. 7.67 crore in June 2022.

    Morganite India EPS has increased to Rs. 13.94 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.73 in June 2022.

    Morganite India shares closed at 1,038.50 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.09% returns over the last 6 months and 8.18% over the last 12 months.

    Morganite Crucible (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.6933.9840.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.6933.9840.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.3717.0118.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.090.010.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.89-3.740.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.414.383.63
    Depreciation2.042.031.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.2012.5611.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.471.724.75
    Other Income1.151.631.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.613.365.90
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.613.365.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.613.365.90
    Tax2.811.371.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.801.984.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.801.984.33
    Equity Share Capital2.802.802.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.943.557.73
    Diluted EPS13.943.557.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.943.557.73
    Diluted EPS13.943.557.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Morganite Crucible (India) #Morganite India #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 04:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!