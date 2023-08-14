Morganite India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.69 crore, up 6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.69 crore in June 2023 up 6% from Rs. 40.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.80 crore in June 2023 up 80.27% from Rs. 4.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.65 crore in June 2023 up 64.93% from Rs. 7.67 crore in June 2022.

Morganite India EPS has increased to Rs. 13.94 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.73 in June 2022.

Morganite India shares closed at 1,038.50 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.09% returns over the last 6 months and 8.18% over the last 12 months.