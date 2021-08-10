Morganite India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.77 crore, up 118.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.77 crore in June 2021 up 118.2% from Rs. 15.48 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.73 crore in June 2021 up 1101.56% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.83 crore in June 2021 up 1466% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2020.

Morganite India EPS has increased to Rs. 12.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.40 in June 2020.

Morganite India shares closed at 891.30 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 4.25% returns over the last 6 months and 5.60% over the last 12 months.