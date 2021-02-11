Morganite India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 32.59 crore, down 9.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.59 crore in December 2020 down 9.11% from Rs. 35.86 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.29 crore in December 2020 down 372.17% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.21 crore in December 2020 down 33.23% from Rs. 9.30 crore in December 2019.

Morganite India shares closed at 844.35 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 0.04% returns over the last 6 months and 8.95% over the last 12 months.