Morganite India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 31.26 crore, up 30.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.26 crore in December 2018 up 30.96% from Rs. 23.87 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2018 up 38.59% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2018 up 31.58% from Rs. 4.75 crore in December 2017.

Morganite India EPS has increased to Rs. 12.89 in December 2018 from Rs. 9.30 in December 2017.

Morganite India shares closed at 1,385.80 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -17.12% returns over the last 6 months and 35.86% over the last 12 months.