Morgan Ventures Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.04 crore, up 38.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.04 crore in September 2022 up 38.07% from Rs. 5.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.87 crore in September 2022 up 26.76% from Rs. 4.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.62 crore in September 2022 up 61.07% from Rs. 4.11 crore in September 2021.

Morgan Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 5.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.67 in September 2021.

Morgan Ventures shares closed at 51.10 on November 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 91.03% returns over the last 6 months and 220.18% over the last 12 months.