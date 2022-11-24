English
    Morgan Ventures Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.04 crore, up 38.07% Y-o-Y

    November 24, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Morgan Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.04 crore in September 2022 up 38.07% from Rs. 5.10 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.87 crore in September 2022 up 26.76% from Rs. 4.63 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.62 crore in September 2022 up 61.07% from Rs. 4.11 crore in September 2021.

    Morgan Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 5.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.67 in September 2021.

    Morgan Ventures shares closed at 51.10 on November 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 91.03% returns over the last 6 months and 220.18% over the last 12 months.

    Morgan Ventures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.049.005.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.049.005.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.030.03
    Depreciation--0.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.380.640.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.628.334.11
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.628.334.11
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.628.334.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.628.334.11
    Tax0.752.26-0.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.876.074.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.876.074.63
    Equity Share Capital9.959.959.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves49.1643.2934.13
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.936.134.67
    Diluted EPS5.936.134.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.936.134.67
    Diluted EPS5.936.134.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 24, 2022 01:33 pm