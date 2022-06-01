Morgan Ventures Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.25 crore, up 485.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.25 crore in March 2022 up 485.04% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022 up 217.32% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2022 up 685.71% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.

Morgan Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 1.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in March 2021.

Morgan Ventures shares closed at 22.90 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.54% returns over the last 6 months and 100.53% over the last 12 months.