Morgan Ventures Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 32.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2019 down 32.31% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019 down 34.38% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019 down 28.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2018.

Morgan Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2018.

Morgan Ventures shares closed at 10.00 on April 10, 2019 (BSE)