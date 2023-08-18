Morgan Ventures Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.59 crore, down 60.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.59 crore in June 2023 down 60.15% from Rs. 9.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2023 down 78.24% from Rs. 6.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2023 down 75.27% from Rs. 8.33 crore in June 2022.

Morgan Ventures EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.13 in June 2022.

Morgan Ventures shares closed at 34.40 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.61% returns over the last 6 months and 13.34% over the last 12 months.