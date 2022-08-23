Morgan Ventures Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.00 crore, up 635.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.00 crore in June 2022 up 635.42% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.07 crore in June 2022 up 862.45% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.33 crore in June 2022 up 1222.22% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2021.

Morgan Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 6.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in June 2021.

Morgan Ventures shares closed at 32.60 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.13% returns over the last 6 months and 167.21% over the last 12 months.