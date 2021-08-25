Morgan Ventures Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore, down 33.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore in June 2021 down 33.78% from Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2021 down 31.45% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2021 down 31.52% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2020.

Morgan Ventures EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.92 in June 2020.

Morgan Ventures shares closed at 12.20 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 27.62% returns over the last 12 months.