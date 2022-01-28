MARKET NEWS

    Morgan Ventures Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.11 crore, up 179.02% Y-o-Y

    January 28, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Morgan Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.11 crore in December 2021 up 179.02% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2021 up 227.84% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021 up 230.26% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2020.

    Morgan Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 2.50 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.76 in December 2020.

    Morgan Ventures shares closed at 27.60 on January 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 95.19% returns over the last 6 months and 416.85% over the last 12 months.

    Morgan Ventures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.115.101.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.115.101.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.03
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.570.960.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.514.110.76
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.514.110.76
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.514.110.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.514.110.76
    Tax0.01-0.52--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.504.630.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.504.630.76
    Equity Share Capital9.959.959.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves35.6034.1329.66
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.504.670.76
    Diluted EPS2.504.670.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.504.670.76
    Diluted EPS2.504.670.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 28, 2022 12:33 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.