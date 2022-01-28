Morgan Ventures Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.11 crore, up 179.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.11 crore in December 2021 up 179.02% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2021 up 227.84% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021 up 230.26% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2020.

Morgan Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 2.50 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.76 in December 2020.

Morgan Ventures shares closed at 27.60 on January 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 95.19% returns over the last 6 months and 416.85% over the last 12 months.