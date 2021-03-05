Morgan Ventures Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore, up 730.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore in December 2020 up 730.98% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2020 up 238.51% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2020 up 238.18% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2019.

Morgan Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.56 in December 2019.

Morgan Ventures shares closed at 6.78 on March 04, 2021 (BSE)