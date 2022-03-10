English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
    Battleground 2022
    politician_pic

    Uttar Pradesh

    Total seats

    Uttarakhand

    Total seats

    Goa

    Total seats

    Manipur

    Total seats

    Punjab

    Total seats

    Morgan Stanley recommends raising active positions on Indian stocks

    Indian stocks held up remarkably well despite the rise in crude, possibly due to a combination of a change in macro funding mix to FDI, falling oil intensity in GDP, high real relative policy rates and a strong domestic bid on stocks, said Morgan Stanley

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

    Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley recommended raising active positions on Indian stocks after equity markets held up remarkably well despite the rise in oil prices.


    "Indian equities have so far resisted the rise in oil prices. While the template remains one of high volatility and modest equity returns, at the portfolio level we recommend a shift to a barbell strategy with wider sector positions," Morgan Stanley said.


    The brokerage firm added that the Indian stocks held up remarkably well despite the rise in crude, possibly due to a combination of a change in macro funding mix to FDI, falling oil intensity in GDP, high real relative policy rates and a strong domestic bid on stocks.


    That said, the length of the military action in Ukraine could determine its impact on earnings and multiples. Interestingly, Sensex is now in a bear market in oil terms. India's new profit cycle remains intact and earnings are expected to grow at 22% for the next two years versus 24% estimated earlier, the note said.


    "Implied volumes and market breadth, among other indicators, are suggesting the market is likely to find a floor sooner than later. That said, a rise in domestic policy rates may bring another bout of volatility beyond geopolitics," the report added. The brokerage firm has cut its Sensex target by 11% to 62000 from 70000 earlier, implying upside potential of around 16% from Tuesday's close.


    Morgan Stanley is overweight on financials, consumer discretionary and industrials and underweight on utilities, energy and materials. In defensives, the brokerage firm double upgraded technology, went under weight on consumer staples and stayed underweight on health care.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Morgan Stanley #Nifty #Sensex
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 12:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.